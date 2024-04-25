UAE: Two weeks on, still no trace of missing Pakistani teen

Published: Thu 25 Apr 2024, 1:27 PM

There's still no trace of Ibrahim Muhammad, the 17-year-old Pakistani boy who left home in Al Rawda 1, Ajman, following an argument with his mother nearly two weeks ago.

His anguished mother said she begins each day with hope, only to have it shattered by nightfall.

“It is incredibly frustrating," said the single mother. "In recent days, we received word of possible sightings in Sharjah multiple times, and I rushed there each time. But, they all turned out to be false alarms. I am deeply worried about my son. He has been missing since April 12, and I don’t know how he’s managing. The money he carried, received as Eidiya during recent Eid celebrations, would have long run out."

She said she has filed a missing person report with Ajman Police and also shared missing person posters on various social media channels.

Ibrahim's father, living separately, had previously made a heartfelt plea for his son's safe return, urging, "We're desperate for you to come back, Ibrahim. Please, if you're out there, come home."

Ibrahim's disappearance follows a similar incident involving another 17-year-old from Pakistan, Abdullah, who went missing in Sharjah on April 14 but was reunited with his family after five days. The boy's father, Mohammad Ali, explained, "I sent my son to fetch a carpenter, but he disappeared.

"The circumstances surrounding his return remain unclear as the boy's father declined to share details for privacy reasons. Abdullah simply expressed relief, saying, "He had gone to Dubai and came back on his own. We are happy to have him back."

