UAE: Two Emiratis reach South Pole after months of rigorous training for Antarctic expedition

Two Emirati experts in meteorology and seismology, Ahmed Al Kaabi and Badr Al Ameri, are on a scientific expedition to the South Pole. Representing the UAE’s National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), they joined the first joint mission with the Bulgarian Institute of Polar Research.

Ahmed and Badr underwent months of rigorous physical and technical training to ensure the team was fully prepared to handle the challenges they might encounter in the harsh polar conditions.

During the mission, they will install two meteorological and seismic monitoring stations to collect vital data on weather patterns and seismic activity in the polar region, enhancing our understanding of the environmental conditions in this part of the world.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

This information will significantly impact on supporting the NCM's projects and in developing more accurate numerical forecasting models and seismic monitoring. Additionally, media documentation and filming of the expedition will be carried out using virtual reality technologies to support this documentation and provide an interactive experience that highlights the importance of the mission, and the data collected.

Watch them install monitoring station in the South Pole:

This expedition highlights the UAE’s commitment to advancing global climate research and fostering international collaboration.

The mission aims to conduct critical research on climate change, atmospheric composition, and polar meteorology, with the goal of making significant contributions to global understanding of the South Pole's role in regulating the Earth's climate.

The journey was filled with environmental and logistical challenges, as the team faced severe weather conditions and extreme isolation in one of the most remote areas of the world.

Dr Abdullah Al Mandous, Director General of the NCM and President of the World Meteorological Organisation, said, "This scientific expedition to the South Pole represents a significant step in enhancing the UAE's stature as a global hub for scientific research in meteorology and climate.

"This collaboration with the Bulgarian Institute for Polar Research demonstrates our commitment to actively engage with the international community to enhance knowledge and develop scientific solutions for current climate challenges."

He added, that the successful installation of meteorological and seismic monitoring stations in a remote polar region is a testament to the expertise of our specialists and contributes to the accuracy of weather and seismic prediction models. "The data collected from this expedition will bolster our efforts to provide precise forecasts and improve our response to changing climate conditions. I look forward to further advancements in our research projects and enhancing international scientific cooperation that supports our efforts to address climate change and achieve sustainable development".