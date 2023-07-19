UAE, Turkey sign deals worth $50 billion, strategic ties hit new highs between two countries

Trading will resume on Monday, July 24
The UAE and Turkey have bolstered strategic cooperation by announcing deals worth more than $50 billion.
President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who is on an official visit, witnessed the announcement of a joint accord on the establishment of a high-level strategic council between the UAE and Turkey, further cementing ties between the two nations.
At Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi, the leaders also witnessed the exchange of several agreements and memoranda of understanding (MoUs) that promise to enhance collaboration even further.
The agreements – estimated to be worth $50.7 billion – are aimed at diversifying the UAE-Turkey Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement framework and deepening investment between both nations across strategic sectors.
They were exchanged between Mohamed Hassan Al Suwaid, UAE’s Minister of Investment, and Hakan Fidan, Turkish Minister of Foreign Affairs.
The agreements exchanged today included:
