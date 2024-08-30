UAE: Tropical storm in Arabian Sea to continue over the next 48 hours; residents warned

Published: Fri 30 Aug 2024, 12:15 PM Last updated: Fri 30 Aug 2024, 12:17 PM

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has alerted UAE residents about a tropical storm currently in the northeast of Arabian Sea.

With a speed of 7kmph, the storm is expected to continue over the next 48 hours, indirectly affecting the country, according to the weather department.

Wind speeds currently ranging from 60 to 70 kmph could reach up to 80 kmph within the next 48 hours, the NCM said.

Photo: X/NCM

According to the met, there is a chance of rainfall in the eastern and southern regions due to cloud movement from the Arabian Sea.

The Oman Sea and Arabian Gulf are expected to be rough, and sea levels may rise along some eastern coast beaches during high tide on Sunday and Monday.