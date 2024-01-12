UAE: Trial of terrorist organisation adjourned to February 7-8

A viral social media post — in which a man reportedly broke up with his fiancée who questioned the inexpensive ring he gave her — has kickstarted a polarising conversation on love and diamonds among netizens
The Abu Dhabi Federal Appeal Court has adjourned the hearing into Case No (87) of 2023.
The case involves several individuals and entities accused of crimes related to establishing and managing a terrorist organisation, as well as money laundering proceeds from the crimes of forming and setting up a secret terrorist organisation. The hearing has been adjourned for February 7-8 to hear the pleading of public prosecution.
Yesterday's court session was dedicated to hearing testimonies from two prosecution witnesses on charges related to money laundering accusations against five defendants and six companies they manage.
The public session - attended by the defence counsels, families of the defendants, and media representatives - revolved around the financial statements of the companies owned by the defendants and the money laundering activities benefiting the terrorist organisation of Muslim Brotherhood.
The court deliberated with the witnesses for nearly four hours, which included discussions with defence counsels. The court also allowed the defendants to confront and discuss with the witnesses.
Dr Hamad Saif Al Shamsi, UAE's Attorney-General, has referred 84 defendants, mostly members of the terrorist organisation of the Muslim Brotherhood in the UAE, to the Abu Dhabi Federal Court of Appeal for trial on charges of establishing another clandestine organisation for the purpose of committing acts of violence and terrorism on UAE soil.
The defendants had concealed this crime and its evidence before they were arrested and tried in Case No (17) of 2013- State Security.
