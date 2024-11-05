UAE treats 48,704 wounded Palestinians, provides 34,000 tonnes of aid in Gaza

Photo: KT file

The UAE has swiftly mobilised to aid the Palestinian people from the outset of the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

As one of the first responders, the UAE has prioritised providing medical care to the injured, delivering urgent relief to families in need, and supporting essential health and infrastructure services as part of the expansive 'Operation Chivalrous Knight 3' relief operation, under the directives of President Sheikh Mohamed.

UAE field hospital

In a strategic move, the UAE established the UAE Field Hospital last year, which continues to operate despite ongoing military actions in Rafah, Gaza. The hospital comprises various departments and specialised clinics that have treated 48,704 injured individuals.

UAE floating hospital

The UAE also deployed a floating hospital in the Egyptian city of Al Arish, fully equipped to receive injured Palestinians. This facility has provided specialised surgical care and outpatient services, treating 5,040 cases since its operation.

Prosthetic limb initiative

As part of the "Operation Chivalrous Knight 3", the UAE introduced a prosthetics initiative to support Gaza residents who have lost limbs due to the conflict. This effort provides advanced prosthetic limbs, helping recipients regain mobility and independence.

The programme also offers psychological support and rehabilitation to assist individuals in adjusting to their new circumstances.

Health sector support

The UAE played a crucial role in supporting Gaza's damaged health sector, providing 736.25 tonnes of medical supplies, including medicines, emergency kits, and medical equipment. The UAE also contributed to the rehabilitation and expansion of hospitals and health centres.

Following directives from President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE launched an initiative to evacuate 1,000 children and 1,000 cancer patients from Gaza to the UAE for specialised medical treatment. This support covers treatment costs, medications, and healthcare to alleviate their suffering amid limited medical resources.

Additionally, the UAE initiated a polio vaccination campaign for over 640,000 children under ten in Gaza, in collaboration with WHO, UNICEF, and UNRWA, aiming to halt the virus spread and prevent an outbreak.

Strategic transport of aid

In a complex logistical operation, the UAE - via air, land and sea — has delivered humanitarian and medical aid to Gaza via 273 cargo planes, five cargo ships, and six ships from Cyprus, totalling over 34,000 tonnes of aid via 1,284 trucks.

'Birds of Goodness' operation

The UAE's Joint Operations Command launched 'Birds of Goodness', using C-17 aircraft to air-drop humanitarian aid to isolated areas in Gaza. To date, 53 drops have delivered 3,623 tonnes of relief supplies.

Water projects