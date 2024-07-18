UAE: Travelling this summer? Cheaper airfare, travel packages on these dates

File photo

If you're hesitating to book a trip this summer, fearing the high prices – it's not too late. You can plan your vacation on dates when prices will be significantly lower during the break.

According to research by Expedia, a travel website, July is poised to be the peak travel month, “with the busiest travel days being July 11 and 19. But if you have not planned your holidays, travelling on August 27 or 30 could bag you the best deal.”

The study reveals that travellers who can delay their trips until late August can see significant savings whether it’s a cultural escape to Europe, an adventure in Asia, or a serene staycation within the UAE.

Airfares

Khaleej Times conducted a comparative analysis of airfare on various travel websites, including Sky Scanner, Expedia, and Ease My Trip, and recorded a significant reduction in airfare in during the end of August.

According to the analysis, the average round-trip airfare for Caucasian countries during the month of July is around Dh1,700 which is constant until the third week of August. However, the airfare is nearly 20 per cent less during the last 3 days of next month.

Similarly, the average airfare to many European destinations in France, Switzerland, the UK, and Sweden shows an average airfare of Dh1,000 for a one-way travel. But during the last 3 days of August, the price drops to nearly 30 per cent to the European countries. The average airfare during the end of the month is approximately Dh680.

However, one can save significant money if planning a visit to a few Asian countries. Considering travel to India, the average airfare until the third week of August to many sectors is Dh800 for a one-way travel. On August 28, the airfare is Dh430 for a one-way ticket, which is about 40 per cent lower.

Accommodation

Expedia’s findings suggest that the high demand for accommodation in July pushes prices up, making it the most expensive month to travel. On the other hand, late August sees a dip in demand, leading to more attractive pricing.

Khaleej Times findings on Booking.com revealed that a three and four-star accommodation cost in Bangkok for 4 nights for 2 adults is approximately Dh1,100. During the last week of the month, the same hotels show a significant dip in pricing to nearly 45 per cent less.