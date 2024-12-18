UAE travellers face up to 20% price hike on flights, hotels for last-minute winter getaways

As the weather cools, travel executives in the UAE are seeing a rise in seacation bookings, alongside the usual increase in holiday travel. However, last-minute vacationers may face higher costs, with prices often increasing by 15 to 20 per cent due to factors such as destination, accommodation, flights, hotels, and visa availability.

The winter months, particularly from mid-December to early January, tend to be more expensive as schools close and many residents travel abroad for Christmas and New Year’s. Despite these higher costs, travel agents report that many residents are still opting for last-minute trips this holiday season.

Rashida Zahid, VP of operations at musafir.com, explained that last-minute winter vacations can carry a premium, with airfares, hotel rates, and activities typically rising as demand peaks. “Generally, airfares, hotel rates, and activities tend to be higher as demand increases closer to the dates. On average, last-minute travellers might expect to pay 15-20 per cent more than those who book in advance, depending on the destination and time constraints. Despite this, there are still many takers for last-minute winter vacations.”

At least 10-12 per cent hike in ticket prices for European destinations

Europe remains a top choice for UAE travellers, with countries like Switzerland, France, and Germany consistently popular.

Zahid noted a 10-12 per cent increase in ticket prices for European destinations during the winter season, and a rise in interest for locations like Finland, Austria, and the Balkan countries, known for their winter charm and festive celebrations.

"UAE residents are drawn to countries with streamlined visa, such as Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Armenia. These destinations, along with neighbouring GCC countries like Qatar, Oman, and Saudi Arabia, offer a mix of adventure and relaxation for short getaways,” added Zahid.

Travel experts have also observed a surge in demand for pre-booked packages to cost-effective destinations like Indonesia, Armenia, and Georgia. Many European fixed-departure tours, including those to France, Germany, and the Netherlands, are available until December 26, with returns around January 3.

To offset the higher costs, many last-minute travellers are turning to transit flights and alternative routes. Lakshmii Annand, managing director of TravelzMind, highlighted a 60-65 per cent overall increase in travel bookings, with a 35-40 per cent jump in demand for Europe. She noted that travel to India remains consistently high, with a 25-30 per cent incerase.

“Individuals who managed to secure one-year visas have already planned their European trips. But airlines continue to extend attractive offers. For instance, Emirates offers tickets to Paris for Dh3,900, while early bookings were available at around Dh3,000.," Lakshmii explained.

"Many people looking to book without any prior plans, are also opting for transit flights and alternative routes to reach their destinations. Turkey, for instance, has become a popular stopover for two days due to its competitive fares," she added, noting that: "Those who missed early booking deals are now considering destinations like Bhutan."

Travellers are increasingly using transit flights to save money, with destinations like Turkey becoming popular stopovers due to their competitive fares. Additionally, those who missed early booking deals are now considering more affordable options, such as Bhutan.

Alongside traditional holidays, there's been a noticeable uptick in seacation bookings. As temperatures drop, cruises are becoming an increasingly popular choice. "UAE residents have shown a growing interest in seacations or cruises, as temperatures begin to cool. Resort World Cruises has seen strong demand since its recent launch, while established cruise lines like Costa and MSC continue to attract travellers with their larger cruises," noted Zahid. Reena Philip, general manager of Airtravel Enterprises and Tourism LLC, noted a significant rise in demand for Gulf cruises, particularly those travelling from Abu Dhabi to Qatar. Previously, a cabin for three people would cost around Dhs 3,000, but now the price has risen to Dhs 8,000. The growing popularity of cruises reflects a shift away from traditional hotel stays, as many travellers seek fresh experiences at sea. For Gulf cruises, travellers only need a Qatar visa, which can be obtained on arrival for a fee of Dh150–200. Many cruise packages also include complimentary day passes that cover the visa cost and simplify the process, making cruises an even more attractive option for travellers. Dubai and Abu Dhabi continue to be popular departure hubs for these cruises.