UAE travel: List of items that are banned, restricted for residents, tourists

The UAE airports are witnessing massive inflow of passenger traffic — both residents and foreign tourists.
This is also one of the busiest period for airlines and airports in the country, handling millions of residents and families returning from their home countries and vacations abroad.
Many residents and tourists may bring items that are restricted or banned in the country, and they need approvals from the authorities concerned before bringing them here.
Therefore, it is very important for residents to be aware of such items so that they don’t violate local laws, making their journey smoother.
There is a list of items that are banned by authorities and bringing them to the country could land people in trouble. However, certain quantities of these items are allowed.
Here is the list of items that are banned:
Here is the list of items that are restricted and may require prior approval in Dubai:
However, there are certain items that are exempted from customs duties and will be allowed entry:
Condition for exemptions
Abu Dhabi International Airport has also listed items that are banned and permitted. Here is the list:
Each traveller is permitted to bring the following with them into the UAE:
List of items that are restricted:
