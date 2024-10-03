UAE: Traffic files to be opened automatically for residents who turn 18

Before 1971, the average life expectancy was 53 years — now it's 80; this is why managing seniors' well-being is becoming an important topic, doctor says
A new initiative in the UAE has introduced opening of traffic files for residents as soon as they turn 18, the Ministry of Interior announced on Thursday.
A traffic file will be immediately opened for younger residents as they reach 18 years of age. They will receive an SMS informing them of the same.
The authority has introduced new changes, part of its updates to the electronic services system within the 'Zero Government Bureaucracy' programme.
There are 11 new services aimed at eliminating bureaucracy, which include changes to the vehicle and driving licence section, along with simplifying vehicle transfer and tariff services. These changes aim to cut the service time to a 'record' period.
With the new changes to the electronic services, the authority introduced the following amendments:
