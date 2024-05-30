UAE: Traffic diversion on major road from June 2

Through a new sonic identity, Galadari envisions creating inspiring brand tracks for their corporate films, infusing them with grandeur and an epic feel, while still reflecting the warm personality of the brand
There will be a traffic diversion on a major road in Ajman, authorities announced on Thursday.
Ajman Police said that traffic will be diverted on Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Street from Sunday, June 2.
The diversion will take place for motorists coming from Ajman Port and the city centre towards Sheikh Khalifa Interchange.
See the map below:
The diversion is part of the Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Street development project to improve traffic movement.
Police urged motorists to adhere to traffic instructions that will be put in place during the diversion and to avoid congestion.
