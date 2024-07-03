UAE: Traffic diversion announced for Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road

Image used for representational purpose

Published: Wed 3 Jul 2024, 7:57 PM Last updated: Wed 3 Jul 2024, 8:07 PM

The Ras Al Khaimah Police has announced that a traffic diversion has been put in place at the entrance and exit of the Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Mosque project in the Al Raffa area on the Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road.

The diversion on E311 will be effective until September, the Ras Al Khaimah Police posted on X on Wednesday.

It further advised motorists to exercise caution while using the particular road.