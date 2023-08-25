UAE

UAE: Speed limit restored on key road after rain

Parts of the country have been experiencing changing weather conditions on Friday

By Web Desk

Published: Fri 25 Aug 2023, 5:38 PM

Last updated: Fri 25 Aug 2023, 6:31 PM

The Abu Dhabi Police have restored speed limit on Al Ain-Dubai road.

The authority had implemented a speed reduction on Friday, reducing the limit to 120km/h due to rains.

The change had taken place in Al Hayer-Al Faqaa area.

The Abu Dhabi Police authority has cautioned motorists of driving in the rain and has advised them to adhere to the changing speed shown on electronic signs.

