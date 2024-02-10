UAE traffic alert: Rolling road closures for final stage of cycling tour on Sunday

Photo: Supplied

Published: Sat 10 Feb 2024, 5:20 PM

Authorities in Abu Dhabi have announced rolling road closures on Sunday for the fourth and final stage of the UAE Tour Women cycling race.

The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) in Abu Dhabi said that there will be rolling closures in certain parts of the capital from 1.20pm to 4.30pm.

The fourth and final stage, named the Aldar Stage, will see the riders start at Louvre Abu Dhabi Museum and finishing at the Abu Dhabi Breakwater, traversing a distance of 105km.

As per the map provided provided by ITC, the first closure will take place from 1.20pm to 1.40pm followed by the second phase from 1.40pm to 1.55pm. The third phase is from 1.55pm to 2.05pm followed by the fourth phase from 2.05pm to 2.15pm.

The fifth phase will be from 2.15pm to 2.25pm, while the sixth phase will be from 2.25pm to 2.30pm. The seventh phase will see a closure from 2.30pm to 2.40pm followed by the eighth phase from 2.40pm to 2.50pm.

The ninth phase takes place from 2.50pm to 3pm followed by the 10th phase from 3pm to 3.15pm. The 11th phase will be from 3.15pm to 3.20pm, while the 12th phase will be from 3.20pm to 3.35pm. The 13th phase is from 3.35pm to 3.40 pm with the 14th phase from 3.40pm to 4pm.

The 15th and final phase is from 4pm to 4.30pm with the riders taking the finish line.

See the map below:

Photo: ITC Abu Dhabi/X

The authority urged motorists to drive carefully and abide by the the traffic rules and regulations.

The first stage, called the Dubai Stage, took place in Dubai on Thursday followed by the second stage of the Tour, named the Modon Stage, in Abu Dhabi on Friday. The third stag, called the Presight Stage was from Al Ain Police Museum to Jebel Hafeet on Saturday, where riders competed over a distance of 128km.

