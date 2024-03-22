UAE traffic alert: Partial road closure announced in Abu Dhabi from Saturday

Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: File

Published: Fri 22 Mar 2024, 8:29 PM Last updated: Fri 22 Mar 2024, 8:40 PM

The Integrated Transport Centre in Abu Dhabi has informed motorists of a partial closure on a key road in Abu Dhabi from Friday.

The authority said that there will be a partial road closure on Al Turoush Street from 12am on Saturday, March 23 to 5am on Monday, March 25.

The closure will be on the left lane towards Al Shawamekh.

The map below indicates the area of the closure:

Meanwhile, Zayed The First Street in Al Ain will be partially closed from Friday, March 22 to Saturday, April 13.

The closure will be on the right lane.

The map below indicates the area of the closure:

The authority has urged motorists to drive cautiously and to abide by traffic rules and regulations.

