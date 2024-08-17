Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: File

Published: Sat 17 Aug 2024, 7:46 AM Last updated: Sat 17 Aug 2024, 7:47 AM

A major road in Abu Dhabi is set to be closed starting from Sunday, August 18, according to AD Mobility.

The closure on Hazza bin Sultan Street in Al Ain will start from 12am on Sunday and last until Sunday, September 1.

The authority said that the major road will be closed with traffic diversion to the opposite side.

The lanes highlighted in red will be closed, while those in green will remain unaffected.

The map below indicates the area of the closure:

Photo: X/AD Mobility

The government authority also informed of a partial road closure on Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Street in Abu Dhabi.

The partial closure of two right lanes started from 12am, Saturday, August 17 and will be in place until 6am, Monday, August 19.

See the map below: