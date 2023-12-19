UAE traffic alert: Closure announced on major road in Abu Dhabi

Optional services include courier return service to receive processed passports at home, visa assistance and form filling
A major road in Abu Dhabi will be fully closed from Wednesday, December 20, the emirate's transport authorities announced.
The Al Hisn Street towards Corniche will be closed from Wednesday, December 20 until Tuesday, February 6, 2024, according to the Integrated Transport Centre (ITC).
Here is a map of the affected route:
The ITC urged road users to drive cautiously and abide by traffic rules and regulations.
