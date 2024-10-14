UAE traffic alert: Accident on Dubai-Al Ain road; police warn motorists of congestion

Drivers have been advised to be careful
Dubai Police warned motorists of an accident on Dubai-Al Ain Road on Monday morning, during rush peak hour when most residents are on their way to work.
The incident has taken place on E66, heading towards Dubai, right before Al Majara exit.
Google Maps showed delays in the concerned area due to the accident.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Motorists have been warned of congestion on the route and are advised to be careful.
ALSO READ: