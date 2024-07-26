UAE traffic alert: 3 streets to be partially closed until July 29 in Abu Dhabi

Published: Fri 26 Jul 2024, 7:36 PM Last updated: Fri 26 Jul 2024, 7:46 PM

Two streets in Abu Dhabi will be partially closed starting July 26 until July 29, while one street will be partially closed starting July 27.

The closure on Hazza Bin Zayed The First Street and Mubarak bin Mohammed Street will start from 11pm on Friday and last until 5am on Monday, July 29.

The lanes highlighted in red will be closed, while those in green will remain unaffected.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The map below indicates the area of the closure:

Photo: X/ AD Mobility

The closure of the two left lanes of Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Street will start from 12am on Saturday, July 27 and last until 5am on Monday, July 29.