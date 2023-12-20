UAE traditional dish Harees added to UN intangible cultural heritage list

It will take place at Madinat Jumeirah from January 15 to 18 next year
The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) has announced that the popular traditional food Harees is now inscribed on the UNESCO Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage.
Harees is a porridge-like dish that is most often eaten during important family gatherings, such as weddings, as well as at national and religious holidays, particularly during the Holy Month of Ramadan.
It is prepared by cooking wheat in slightly salted water for several hours. Then meat – often lamb or chicken – is added and again cooked for at least four hours. The dish is then served with local ghee spooned on top.
During its eighteenth session in Kasane-Botswana, the Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of Intangible Cultural Heritage at UNESCO approved the addition of Harees on the UNESCO Representative list. The UAE led the Harees nomination file in collaboration with Saudi Arabia and Oman.
This addition marks the fifteenth element added on behalf of the UAE on UNESCO's lists, continuing a series that commenced in 2010 with the inclusion of falconry.
ALSO READ:
It will take place at Madinat Jumeirah from January 15 to 18 next year
The ITC urged motorists to drive cautiously and abide by traffic rules and regulations
This entity will replace the Supreme Audit Institution, and will report directly to the President
The new head of cricket development at Punjab Kings said that this it also offers a glimpse into the intricate workings of the auction
They also wished a speedy recovery to all those who were injured
A lawyer explains accessibility and efficiency of dispute resolution mechanisms
The plane carrying 61 children, who are in most urgent need of medical assistance, were accompanied by 71 members of their families
Priced at Dh300 for adults, each pass comes with a meal, two drinks, and live entertainment