E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE tourism sector on track for record growth; expected to hit Dh236 billion in 2024

Dubai welcomed 10.62 million tourists in the first seven months of 2024, an 8% increase year-on-year

By WAM

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

UAE announces 2-month grace period for residence visa violators

UAE announces fee refund for tax service charges from August 1

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in

Published: Sun 8 Sep 2024, 2:24 PM

The UAE's tourism sector continues to record remarkable performance in international tourist arrivals and hotel bookings, aligning with the UAE Tourism Strategy 2031, which aims to attract Dh100 billion in tourism investments and boost the sector's contribution to the GDP to Dh450 billion by 2031.

In 2023, the tourism sector contributed 11.7 per cent of the UAE's GDP, totaling Dh220 billion, and is expected to rise to 12 per cent or Dh236 billion in 2024, according to figures from the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC).


The WTTC projects the travel and tourism contribution to the UAE GDP to reach around Dh275.2 by 2034, supported by the world-class infrastructure in the country, which includes airports and accommodations, but also thrilling tourist attractions.

Dubai welcomed 10.62 million tourists in the first seven months of 2024, an 8 per cent increase year-on-year (YoY), data showed. Meanwhile, Abu Dhabi's hotels saw over 2.87 million guests during the first half of 2024, generating Dh3.6 billion, a 19.5 per cent growth YoY.

These accomplishments highlight the success of the UAE's sustainable tourism policies and its strong infrastructure, diverse tourist destinations, and commitment to ongoing development under the National Tourism Strategy 2031.

ALSO READ:


More news from UAE