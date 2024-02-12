UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE: Total closure of some roads announced in Sharjah

Drivers are urged to exercise caution and take alternative routes

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents
Rain in Sharjah. Photo: Shihab
Rain in Sharjah. Photo: Shihab

Published: Mon 12 Feb 2024, 9:52 AM

Adverse weather conditions in the UAE on Monday morning led to waterlogging on many arterial roads and in low-lying areas.

The Eastern Province Police Department of Sharjah Police announced the closure of the ring road in the city of Kalba (Mohammed bin Zayed City Intersection) due to heavy rain. Consequently, drivers are urged to exercise caution, take alternative routes during the closure, and refrain from approaching areas where valleys and dams are flowing.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The Road and Transport Authority in Sharjah also announced total closure of Corniche Road to Maryam Island due to construction works related to developing the infrastructure as shown in the map below. The road will be closed from Monday, February 12 to Tuesday, August 13.

ALSO READ:

Web Desk

More news from UAE