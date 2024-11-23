UAE to welcome Philippine President Marcos on November 26 for 1-day state visit

Marcos Jr. begged for understanding of his kababayans in the UAE as he would not have time to meet them
Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. will embark on a one-day working visit to the United Arab Emirates on November 26.
The Philippine president will meet with the President Sheikh Mohamed in Abu Dhabi on the afternoon of that day, according to an official statement from the Philippines' Presidential Communications Office.
It is expected that these productive dialogues will lead to agreements that will deepen the ties between the two countries, forging areas of cooperation that mutually harness their shared values and common interests.
While the President’s visit will be short, the goodwill and opportunities it will create will be substantial, resulting in stronger Philippine-UAE relations, the statement added.
Marcos Jr. will also convey the gratitude of the Philippine government to the leaders of a nation that has tapped Filipino talent, allowing it to flourish in an environment that fosters kindness, respect, and tolerance.
The statement from the presidential office added that the president "begs the understanding of kababayans in the UAE, who have hoped for time with him, as he has decided to immediately fly back to Manila to resume his personal supervision and inspection of the relief and reconstruction activities in communities devastated by six successive typhoons."
The accompanying delegation has been trimmed to the barest minimum.
