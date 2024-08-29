UAE to set up platform for residents' complaints against unwanted sales calls

File photo used for illustrative purposes

Soon, there will be a platform where the general public — including investors and community members — can file complaints against cold callers that violate the regulations that came into effect on August 27.

The Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA) will be in charge of setting up this platform, as well as supervising promotional calls made by authorised companies.

Dr Maryam Butti Al Suwaidi, CEO of the SCA, said the authority will also monitor the activities of companies that provide marketing services on behalf of the authorised entities, ensuirng their compliance with local laws.

The UAE Government laid down new laws for telemarketers in June 2024, putting certain restrictions such as:

Calling customers only from 9am to 6pm

Not calling residents again on the same day if he/she rejects the service or product in the first call

Refraining telemarketers from using any measures or tactics to persuade customers to buy products or services

Cold callers and telemarketing firms will face financial penalties from Dh5,000 to Dh150,000 for violating the laws.

Telemarketing companies in the country are also required to obtain prior approval to practise activities. Violators will be fined Dh75,000 for the first offence; Dh100,000 for the second; and Dh150,000 for committing the same violation for the third time.

Entities that fail to provide comprehensive training to marketers on the code of conduct will face a Dh10,000 to Dh50,000 penalty.

Register with the DNCR

The UAE’s Ministry of Economy will use the 'do not contact register' (DNCR) to ensure that residents who have signed up for the service don't receive telemarketing calls, a top official has said. The DNCR is a directory of phone numbers of consumers who do not wish to receive telemarketing calls.

This came as the UAE’s new telemarketing regulations came into effect on August 27.