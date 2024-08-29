UAE to set up platform for residents' complaints against unwanted sales calls

Initial probe suggests the accident was caused by speeding, negligence and lack of attention on the driver's part, said police
Soon, there will be a platform where the general public — including investors and community members — can file complaints against cold callers that violate the regulations that came into effect on August 27.
The Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA) will be in charge of setting up this platform, as well as supervising promotional calls made by authorised companies.
Dr Maryam Butti Al Suwaidi, CEO of the SCA, said the authority will also monitor the activities of companies that provide marketing services on behalf of the authorised entities, ensuirng their compliance with local laws.
The UAE Government laid down new laws for telemarketers in June 2024, putting certain restrictions such as:
Cold callers and telemarketing firms will face financial penalties from Dh5,000 to Dh150,000 for violating the laws.
Telemarketing companies in the country are also required to obtain prior approval to practise activities. Violators will be fined Dh75,000 for the first offence; Dh100,000 for the second; and Dh150,000 for committing the same violation for the third time.
Entities that fail to provide comprehensive training to marketers on the code of conduct will face a Dh10,000 to Dh50,000 penalty.
The UAE’s Ministry of Economy will use the 'do not contact register' (DNCR) to ensure that residents who have signed up for the service don't receive telemarketing calls, a top official has said. The DNCR is a directory of phone numbers of consumers who do not wish to receive telemarketing calls.
This came as the UAE’s new telemarketing regulations came into effect on August 27.
During a media briefing on Thursday, the Ministry of Economy said it reviewed the commitments set out in Resolution No. 56 of 2024 for licensed companies in the country when making marketing telephone calls. This includes “not contacting consumers whose numbers are registered in DNCR".
The Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA), which launched the DNCR, will work closely with relevant organisations to establish guidelines and mechanisms, share data, and enhance public awareness, as well as to supervise and regulate individuals.
“Cabinet resolutions have been issued to establish clear boundaries and regulations for companies engaged in telemarketing. At the TDRA, we have launched the ‘Do Not Call Register’ initiative introduced as ‘DNCR’, which empowers recipients with the right to opt out of receiving marketing calls from specific sectors or all sectors,” said Mohammed Al Ramsi, deputy director-general of the telecommunications sector at the TDRA.
The UAE laws require providing comprehensive training to the company's marketers on professional ethics of conduct when making marketing calls with the consumer, which includes the basic principles of using a "do not contact register" (DNCR).
