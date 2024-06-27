UAE to set up anti-piracy lab to detect, block websites violating intellectual property rights

The bond will be listed on the London Stock Exchange (LSE) and Nasdaq Dubai
The UAE will set up a lab in Dubai Media City to detect and block websites that violate intellectual property rights and creative work.
A memorandum of understanding (MoU) has been signed between the UAE’s Ministry of Economy and the Spanish National Professional Football League ‘La Liga’ to detect and address the illegal use of audio and visual content across digital platforms.
The project will be executed in collaboration with the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority and the Digital Government (TDRA).
The Anti-Piracy Lab will be similar to La Liga’s Anti-Piracy Lab in Madrid and will be completed within 3 years.
The lab will use cutting-edge technological and digital tools to detect, analyse, and remove illegally used audiovisual content. Dubai was chosen due to its collaborative efforts with relevant government bodies to formulate policies promoting creative industries and safeguarding intellectual property rights.
According to Federal Law No. 38 of 2021 on Copyrights and Neighbouring Rights, an intellectual work is any original work in the areas of literature, arts or science, whatever its description, form of expression, significance or purpose. In accordance with Article 2, the authors of intellectual work shall be protected if their rights are violated in the UAE.
The UAE has been aggressively fighting intellectual property violations. Through ‘InstaBlock’ initiative, the Ministry of Economy blocked 1,117 websites that infringed upon the copyright of creative content on digital platforms during the holy month of Ramadan 2024, compared to 62 sites in Ramadan 2023.
Abdullah bin Ahmed Al Saleh, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Economy, said the UAE has established a legislative framework that is highly adaptable and competitive on both regional and international levels.
“We aim to establish frameworks for blocking websites that infringe upon intellectual property rights in the country, aligning with the best global practices. The agreement also focuses on strengthening the UAE’s collaborations in combating intellectual property infringements and supporting global initiatives in this field. Additionally, this new project will bolster the Ministry’s ‘InstaBlock’ initiative, which was launched in February as part of its new intellectual property system initiatives,” said Abdullah bin Ahmed Al Saleh, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Economy.
“It is a historic act because we are at a moment where intellectual property in the sports industry is completely threatened. We have more than 10 years of experience in this fight around the world, which is why we know that this agreement is unique… We are seeing with the latest resolutions that we can fight piracy with technology. The Emirates is an example to follow, a pioneer in the world and unique in this activity,” said Javier Tebas, president of LA Liga.
“We know that we will not only defend La Liga but also many other sports and audiovisual properties. We must defend this industry that belongs to everyone,” he added.
Abdullah Balhoul, CEO of Tecom Group, said protecting intellectual property is one of the key pillars in advancing a knowledge-based economy.
