UAE to mark Pakistan's 77th Independence Day with grand event in Dubai on August 11

Published: Thu 8 Aug 2024, 8:54 PM

To mark Pakistan's 77th Independence Day, a grand celebration will be organised in Dubai on August 11.

The event will be held at the Dubai World Trade Centre with around 10,000 people and will include a vibrant programme featuring cultural performances, musical shows, and traditional activities that showcase the rich heritage and contributions of the Pakistani community to the UAE's development.

The celebration demonstrates the UAE's dedication to fostering international cooperation, promoting tolerance, and creating a harmonious environment where diverse cultures coexist peacefully.

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, and Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, Ambassador of Pakistan to the UAE, along with diplomats and prominent figures from the Pakistani community, will attend the event.

Organised by the "Emirates Loves Pakistan" page in collaboration with Pakistan Association Dubai, Dubai Police, and Dubai World Trade Centre, the celebration highlights the enduring friendship and deep-rooted ties between the UAE and Pakistan.