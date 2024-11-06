UAE to introduce genetic testing in pre-marital screening for all citizens starting January 2025

Starting January 2025, genetic testing will be an essential part of the premarital screening programme for all UAE citizens planning to get married.

Dr. Noura Al Ghaithi, Undersecretary of the Department of Health - Abu Dhabi, said this as she elaborated on the country's Genome Programme during a keynote session at the UAE Government Annual Meetings 2024 on Wedensday.

"In 2019, the UAE Genome Programme was launched, and in 2021, the UAE Genome Council was established under the leadership of Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed..... genetic testing will be an essential part of the premarital examination programme for all citizens intending to marry across the country, starting in January 2025," she said.

While premarital medical examination was mandatory for couples, both citizens and expats, ahead of marriage, genetic testing was optional.

Abu Dhabi had made genetic testing for couples a part of premarital screening back in October. The service is offered in 22 primary care centres across Abu Dhabi, Al Dhafra and Al Ain.

Earlier, a top official had told Khaleej Times that genetic testing detects over 570 genetic mutations that can cause hereditary diseases such as cardiomyopathy, genetic epilepsy, spinal muscular atrophy, hearing loss, cystic fibrosis, and "other severe and chronic diseases that are difficult to treat".