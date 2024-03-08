UAE to help open Gaza aid corridor with EU, UK, US

Cyprus' President Nikos Christodoulides (right) and president of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen (centre) inspect the Larnaca Port, where a ship is awaiting permission to deliver aid to Gaza. — Photo: AFP / HO / PIO

Published: Fri 8 Mar 2024, 2:36 PM

The UAE will be working with the EU, US and other partners in opening a sea corridor to deliver aid directly to Gaza, it was announced on Friday.

A ship carrying humanitarian aid will head to Gaza on Friday in a pilot test run of the Cyprus Maritime Corridor, a top EU official said during a Press conference in Cyprus.

"Europe is financing a major humanitarian aid effort for Palestinians. €250 million euros this year alone," said Ursula von der Leyen, president of the EU Commission.

"But the key challenge is getting this aid to people in Gaza. This is why we’re launching the Cyprus Maritime Corridor, with the US and UAE."

Through this channel, the EU, the UAE, the US and its partners seek to tackle a "humanitarian catastrophe" and deliver large quantities of aid to Gaza as it faces widespread hunger and shortages of essential supplies after nearly five months of war, Von der Leyen said.

A ship belonging to Spain’s Open Arms will make a pilot voyage to test the sea corridor. It’s been waiting at Cyprus’s port of Larnaca waiting for permission to deliver food aid from World Central Kitchen, a US charity founded by celebrity chef José Andrés.

Efforts to set up a sea route for aid deliveries come amid mounting alarm over the spread of hunger among Gaza's 2.3 million people. Hunger is most acute in northern Gaza, which has been isolated by Israeli forces for months and suffered long cutoffs of food supply deliveries.

After months of warnings over the risk of famine in Gaza under Israel’s bombardment, offensives and siege, hospital doctors have reported 20 malnutrition-related deaths at two northern Gaza hospitals. (With inputs from AP)

