UAE to help open Gaza aid corridor with EU, UK, US

Authorities have issued warnings, urging residents not to venture outdoors unless absolutely necessary
The UAE will be working with the EU, US and other partners in opening a sea corridor to deliver aid directly to Gaza, it was announced on Friday.
A ship carrying humanitarian aid will head to Gaza on Friday in a pilot test run of the Cyprus Maritime Corridor, a top EU official said during a Press conference in Cyprus.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
"Europe is financing a major humanitarian aid effort for Palestinians. €250 million euros this year alone," said Ursula von der Leyen, president of the EU Commission.
"But the key challenge is getting this aid to people in Gaza. This is why we’re launching the Cyprus Maritime Corridor, with the US and UAE."
Through this channel, the EU, the UAE, the US and its partners seek to tackle a "humanitarian catastrophe" and deliver large quantities of aid to Gaza as it faces widespread hunger and shortages of essential supplies after nearly five months of war, Von der Leyen said.
A ship belonging to Spain’s Open Arms will make a pilot voyage to test the sea corridor. It’s been waiting at Cyprus’s port of Larnaca waiting for permission to deliver food aid from World Central Kitchen, a US charity founded by celebrity chef José Andrés.
Efforts to set up a sea route for aid deliveries come amid mounting alarm over the spread of hunger among Gaza's 2.3 million people. Hunger is most acute in northern Gaza, which has been isolated by Israeli forces for months and suffered long cutoffs of food supply deliveries.
After months of warnings over the risk of famine in Gaza under Israel’s bombardment, offensives and siege, hospital doctors have reported 20 malnutrition-related deaths at two northern Gaza hospitals. (With inputs from AP)
ALSO READ:
Authorities have issued warnings, urging residents not to venture outdoors unless absolutely necessary
The Football Association added that the new dates of the postponed matches will be announced on a later date
The corporate tax rate shall be deducted from this percentage
VFS advises residents to apply for visas as early as when they book their tickets and stay
Sanadak, a first of its kind in the region, is the first legally established independent ombudsman unit
It brings the total to 169 tonnes since the launch of 'Birds of Goodness' operation
The Gov Games was held at Dubai Festival City from February 29 to March 3
Ministry stresses need to end practices that threaten the two-state solution and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state