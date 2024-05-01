UAE: This 'fridge' preserves books, extends life span of thousands of published items

KT Photos: Ashwani Kumar

Published: Wed 1 May 2024, 2:35 PM

It is common knowledge that a fridge is used to preserve food by controlling temperature. The library at the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque (SZGM) is using a similar machine to protect its precious collection of books.

Visit the SZGM’s stand at the ongoing Abu Dhabi International Book Fair to check out a ‘books steriliser’ fridge used to preserve the collection of thousands of books at its Al Jami Library by eliminating harmful microorganisms, dust, and contaminants.

“This ‘Book Steriliser’ machine has been in use for the past few years. However, we are showcasing it publicly for the first time here,” a SZGM representative told Khaleej Times.

Using ultraviolet rays and a fan, the machine helps to extend the lifespan of thousands of books at the mosque’s library.

“Using advanced techniques with ultraviolet rays, the machine sanitises books effectively, protecting users from health hazards and preserving the collection’s historical and cultural significance. The device also contains a fan that sterilises all pages and blows a light substance. The air blows to spread all pages open for it to be sterilised properly. The machine extends the lifespan of books and ensures they remain usable without causing damage.”

The machine is a crucial asset during health crises like Covid-19.

“It prioritises the safety of users and staff while maintaining a clean environment. It underscores the institution’s commitment to maintain the quality and safety standards of its valuable collection.”

How it works

The top portion of the fridge has been customised to feature a fan, and use of ultraviolet rays. A person can open the door, and place a book on the holder guide inside.

After closing the door, one needs to press the ‘quick’ button for a rapid germicidal process, which lasts 30 seconds or press the ‘normal’ button for a complete germicidal process of 1 minute.

Germicidal and dust removal processes are done by pressing the ‘start’ button. The process can be seen through a small window. The timings are displayed on a screen.

Once the process is over, the book can be lifted out.

The book fair runs till May 5 at ADNEC.

