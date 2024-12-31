UAE: These residents are opting for a peaceful New Year celebration at the desert

KT photo by Muhammad Sajjad used for illustrative purposes

While many flock to the bustling streets of Dubai to ring in the New Year with fireworks and parties, others prefer a quieter, more tranquil way to welcome 2024—by retreating to the serene beauty of the desert.

For those seeking a calm, unique celebration, the desert offers a perfect escape from the city’s noise and crowded roads, with an atmosphere of peace and charm, all while still enjoying festive activities like fireworks.

Maha AlMazmi, a 26-year-old Dubai resident, opted to spend her New Year’s Eve in the Al Marmoom Desert with her family. “I heard about this place from my colleague,” Maha said.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

She shared how pleased she was with the price. "I found this affordable place, which cost Dh3,100 for all 13 of my family members. This price includes unlimited beverages, a dinner buffet, and a fireworks show from the middle of the desert."

"We are planning to stay until 2am enjoying all the activities the village will offer," she added.

Laid-back yet exciting

Although more laid-back than city celebrations, the desert did not fall short on exciting activities. Emirati Maryam Al Sabri, 33, owner of Limited Café in the heart of the desert at Al Qudra, shared her excitement for the evening’s plans. “We’ll have Fortune Cookie giveaways, a countdown projection, a fire show, and sparklers starting from 10pm,” she said.

While visitors could enjoy the celebrations without a reservation earlier in the day, from 8pm onwards, reservations were required. Therefore, anyone coming without a reservation is encouraged to leave the café before 8pm.

Spontaneous New Year celebrations

Some revelers chose the desert for a spontaneous celebration. Abdullah Al-Shamsi, who had not made a clear plan, decided to join in the desert festivities to avoid city traffic.

Abdullah Al-Shamsi, an 18-year-old resident from Al Ain, chose a spontaneous celebration in the desert, opting for a break from the city’s heavy traffic. “We didn’t have a solid plan. We came from Al Ain, and this place caught our attention, so we decided to spend some time here and figure out the next step,” he explained.

Abdullah was unsure of his next move, reflecting the carefree nature of the evening. “I’m not sure whether I’ll stay in Dubai or head back to Al Ain, but for now, I’m enjoying the vibes here.”

Worke Gashaw, a 27-year-old Ethiopian who has lived in Dubai for nearly six years, shared her heartfelt aspirations for the year 2025. "I hope 2025 brings my dreams to life and that my family back in Ethiopia enjoys good health and happiness,” she shared.

This year marked her second New Year’s celebration, as Ethiopia follows a different calendar. “In Ethiopia, we are still in the year 2017, which we celebrated back in September,” she explained, adding: “Now, I will celebrate the arrival of the year 2025 in UAE. I feel lucky to live in two different years." Spending quality time Indian expat Tejashree, a Sharjah resident, reflected on her hectic year and the need for a peaceful start to the New Year. "After dealing with a packed schedule all year long, we really need some peace and quality time together,” she noted. During the winter months, Tejashree often visits the desert with her friends. “For tonight, we just want to relax away from the noise and spend quality time together.” Their desert camping adventures include barbecues, playing Uno, and singing around the campfire. “We hope this year brings us a stress-free and successful life,” she added. ALSO READ: New Year's Eve in UAE: Some residents camp overnight at Al Majaz Corniche to beat traffic 100,000 balloons, 53-minute fireworks: Why visitors, UAE residents flock to Sheikh Zayed Festival for New Year