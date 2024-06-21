E-Paper

UAE temperature hits 49.9°C, highest so far this summer

Residents have been urged to take extra precautions as hot weather kicks in

Photo: AFP file
Photo: AFP file

Published: Fri 21 Jun 2024, 5:11 PM

Last updated: Fri 21 Jun 2024, 6:00 PM

The UAE has recorded the highest temperature of the summer season so far.

At 3:15pm on Friday, a temperature of 49.9 °C was recorded in Mezaira (Al Dhafra region), the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said in a post on X.


For the day, the Met department had predicted temperatures in internal areas to reach up to 49ºC, with humidity index expected to hit 90 per cent.

In fact, the summer here has officially begun with the UAE experiencing its summer solstice, the longest day of the year, lasting 13 hours and 48 minutes, from June 21 to June 22, according to Astronomy and Space Sciences.

The third week of June sees the country transition into what is known as ‘astronomical summer’. The season starts with the summer solstice when one of Earth's poles is tilted closest to the sun. It marks the longest day in the UAE.

The most intense summer phase in the country usually begins mid-July and continues through the end of August. During this time, temperatures peak, humidity can reach up to 90 per cent, and dust storms from the desert may occur. These storms can bring strong winds and sweeping hot sand clouds across the city.

