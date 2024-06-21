UAE temperature hits 49.9°C, highest so far this summer

Photo: AFP file

Published: Fri 21 Jun 2024, 5:11 PM Last updated: Fri 21 Jun 2024, 6:00 PM

The UAE has recorded the highest temperature of the summer season so far.

At 3:15pm on Friday, a temperature of 49.9 °C was recorded in Mezaira (Al Dhafra region), the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said in a post on X.

For the day, the Met department had predicted temperatures in internal areas to reach up to 49ºC, with humidity index expected to hit 90 per cent.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

In fact, the summer here has officially begun with the UAE experiencing its summer solstice, the longest day of the year, lasting 13 hours and 48 minutes, from June 21 to June 22, according to Astronomy and Space Sciences.