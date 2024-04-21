UAE: Teenager missing for over a week after argument with mother

Published: Sun 21 Apr 2024, 7:22 AM

Ajman Police is searching for Ibrahim Muhammad, 17, who left his home in Al Rawda 1 on April 12 after an argument with his mother over unanswered phone calls. His family is asking anyone with information to contact them at 0502924491 or provide information to Ajman Police.

"We really need him back. Ibrahim, if you're reading this, please come home," urged Ibrahim's father, Mohammad Mashook from Pakistan. Expressing her concern, Ibrahim's mother said, "We're very worried. Every moment without him feels like an eternity."

Ibrahim was last seen wearing a black shirt and was carrying some money he received as Eidiya during recent Eid celebrations. "I don't know how he's surviving, and we are praying for his return," said Ibrahim's mother.

The family said they had searched every possible area and filed a missing person report. "We've asked all his friends and relatives," said Ibrahim's mother. He is the eldest of two sons.

Ibrahim's disappearance comes after another 17-year-old from Pakistan went missing in Sharjah on April 14 but was reunited with his family after five days. The boy's father said he had sent his son to fetch a carpenter, but he disappeared. The circumstances of his return remain unclear as his father declined to share details for privacy reasons.

Recent months have seen several cases of missing teenagers in the UAE, highlighting the challenges faced by young people and their families.

Last month, a French teenager who disappeared in Sharjah was found in the desert not far from her home. Similarly, a Sharjah autistic teen went missing from a shopping mall and was discovered 18 kilometres away at Dubai Airport, thanks to the vigilance of an Indian passenger.

In December, an 11-year-old boy vanished from Arabian Ranches, prompting an extensive search involving drones and sniffer dogs. He was eventually found late at night.

