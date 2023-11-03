UAE team wins eCreative IoT challenge at youth with disabilities competition

Published: Fri 3 Nov 2023, 3:05 PM

The UAE team secured first place in the eCreative IoT contest at the Global IT Challenge for Youth with Disabilities 2023 (GITC 2023) in Abu Dhabi.

The two-day unique competition, being held for the first time in the Mena region, attracted more than 500 participants representing 18 countries.

The local team won in the ‘eCreative IoT’ category, which assessed the ability to improve the lives of people with disabilities through IT or innovative ideas. Overall, the competition included six categories with 36 individuals and 12 teams among the winners.

Also, five special awards were presented, including the Global IT Leader Award 2023, which was bagged by Muhammad Nazir Danesh from Malaysia in recognition of his exceptional talent.

Despite having a severe physical disability, Danesh has always been passionate about the IT field since childhood. Despite his challenges, he aims to become an IT specialist in the future.

“My journey to becoming a global IT leader was paved by the invaluable contributions of those I’ve met. This recognition is both an honour and a motivation to chase my greater dreams in the future.”

Meanwhile, Marian Sharifa from Kenya and Elias Bobe from Ethiopia were presented with the Super Challenger awards.

Asaad Hawas Al Sadid, director of the project management office at the Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination, noted that the groundbreaking event brought together 536 participants from 18 countries.

“We must recognise that people of determination possess unique abilities, talents, and goals that enable them to confront the challenges they face. We must support their rights to equal opportunities and privileges, just like everyone else,” Al Sadid said while calling for improvement, innovation, and collaborative efforts to enhance the usability and effectiveness of assistive technology.

The competition was organised by the Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and Welfare, South Korea, and LG Electronics.

To date, more than 5,000 youth with disabilities from 40 countries have taken part in GITC. The competition continues to serve as a springboard for youth with disabilities, with many former participants going on to careers in IT-related fields and other areas of business.

