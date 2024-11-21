UAE team rescues critically ill person aboard vessel in Abu Dhabi

Image used for representational purpose

A person suffering from a critical medical condition while on board a marine fishing vessel was rescued by the UAE's National Guard team on Thursday. The vessel was 10 nautical miles from Zirku Island in Abu Dhabi.

The National Search and Rescue Centre had received a report about the person being unwell following which it swung into action.

The vessel was immediately located and the Coast Guard search and rescue boat was dispatched, accompanied by a medical team from the Zirku Island Clinic.

