UAE: Taxi fares rise for November in Ajman

Taking a taxi in Ajman is going to cost 0.2 fils more per kilometre in November, the emirate's transport authority said in a post on Thursday, October 31.

Next month, the per kilometre fare in Ajman will be Dh1.77 a slight rise from last month's Dh1.75 rate.

This small jump in fares is taking place after prices dropped for two consecutive months.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The new fuel prices, applicable all over the country, from November 1 are as follows:

Super 98 petrol will cost Dh2.74 a litre, compared to Dh2.66 in October.