UAE tax authority warns residents of fake emails, scams

Do not give out bank account details and other financial information, the authority said

Web Desk
Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: File
Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: File

Published: Tue 24 Sep 2024, 6:08 PM

Last updated: Tue 24 Sep 2024, 6:46 PM

The UAE Federal Tax Authority has warned residents of email phishing scams by cybercriminals and urged them to stay alert.

The authority said that email phishing is a scam used by cyber criminals where they trick users with fake emails posing as legitimate organisations to obtain sensitive information or install malware.


The authority said that the modus operandi used by cyber criminals is that they would request for bank account details and other financial details such as tax data with the aim of impersonating the target of financial transactions.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

They also use fake invoices with the goal of obtaining sums of money illegally.

The authority urged residents to keep these points in mind and not share bank account details or any other financial details. They also urged residents to be wary of account verification requests from organisations that are not well known, and also look out for malicious file attachments.

Web Desk

