UAE: Tailoring shops warned against violating traditional Emirati clothing standards in RAK

Image used for illustrative purpose only. Photo: KT file

Tailoring and sewing shops in Ras Al Khaimah have been instructed to follow set standards in regards to stitching of the UAE's national dress and Emirati clothing.

The implementation of these standards begins from Monday, January 13, across the emirate.

The Department of Economic Development in the emirate has urged owners of these stores to comply with the following specifications:

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Designing and sewing clothing in accordance with the traditional standards of the UAE national dress, ensuring its authenticity and identity are preserved without making any modifications or alterations that could undermine its appearance or cultural purpose.

Commercial practices or actions that negatively impact this commitment must be prevented.

Adhering to designs that respect the cultural values and traditions of the UAE.

Ensuring that employees are trained to understand the requirements of the national dress and its design specifications.