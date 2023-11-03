UAE: Syrian expat wins Dh20 million with a free raffle draw ticket

Published: Fri 3 Nov 2023, 8:52 PM Last updated: Fri 3 Nov 2023, 9:09 PM

A Syrian expat won Dh20 million in Big Ticket’s raffle draw series 257 held in Abu Dhabi.

Azmi Mtanious Hourani, who resides in the ‘garden city’ of Al Ain, won with ticket number 175573.

Hourani got lucky with a free ticket bought last month as part of a 2+1 promotion. Hourani purchased his winning ticket on October 24.

However, show hosts were unable to reach Hourani on both phone numbers mentioned on the winning ticket. Organisers said that they would continue to follow up and get to the winner.

Meanwhile, throughout this month, anyone who purchases tickets will have the chance to win Dh15 million on December 3. People who purchase tickets will be automatically entered into the daily electronic draw and stand a chance to win a 24-karat gold bar every day. And those who purchase Dream Car tickets will have the opportunity to win a brand-new Range Rover Velar.

From now, tickets can be bought from Terminal A of the new Abu Dhabi Airport. However, until November 14, individuals can continue to purchase them at Terminal 1 and Terminal 3’s arrival hall at Abu Dhabi International Airport.

