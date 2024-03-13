UAE

UAE: Supermarket shut down for storing expired food, violating law

The food items in the store displayed for sale on shelves lacked proper labelling

by

Web Desk
Photo: Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority/X
Photo: Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority/X

Published: Wed 13 Mar 2024, 6:00 PM

A supermarket in Al Khalidiya, Abu Dhabi, has been closed down by the authorities due to repeated violations.

SaveWay Supermarket, with commercial license number CN-4314510, has been found to have high-risk violations, notably with the presence of expired food products and food items that lacked proper labelling displayed for sale on shelves.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (Adafsa) emphasised that the administrative closure will continue until the identified issues are resolved.

SaveWay Supermarket can only resume its operations upon rectifying all violations, fulfilling all necessary activity requirements, and addressing the reasons for its closure.

The Authority affirmed that the administrative closures shall continue until the issues are addressed. The establishments may resume operations after rectifying the violations, meeting all necessary activity requirements, and addressing the grounds for closure.

ALSO READ:

