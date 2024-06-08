E-Paper

UAE summer: Want to catch hail in June? You can do so right here in the Emirates

Heavy rains accompanied by hail were recorded in parts of the country this weekend

Karen Ann Monsy
Photo: Screengrab from Storm Centre/X
Photo: Screengrab from Storm Centre/X

Published: Sat 8 Jun 2024, 7:41 PM

If you think hail is a winter phenomenon — and never something that happens in summer in a desert country — think again. It's June, and the UAE has already recorded hail twice this week.

Al Watan road — which is en route to Hatta — was pelted by heavy thunderstorms and hail at about 5pm today (Saturday, June 8), according to the UAE's National Centre of Meteorology (NCM). A video shared by the Storm Centre shows storm chaser Fahad Mohamad Abdul Rehman joyfully braving strong winds as rain and hail fell all around him. Watch it here:


Heavy rains were seen over parts of Ras Al Khaimah and Sharjah in keeping with the weekend's weather forecast, and as reported by Khaleej Times earlier. The NCM also recorded light hail over Wadi Mai in Fujairah yesterday (June 7). An advisory was also issued to those experiencing heavy rains in the country's eastern areas, due to risk of flash floods.

According to meteorologists, hail during summer is actually not uncommon. It occurs when surface temperatures are warm, but the upper atmosphere is still cold enough to support ice.

On Saturday, the UAE reported a high of 47.2°C and a low of 19.6°C.

