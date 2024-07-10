UAE summer vacation: Save Dh280 per air ticket by travelling on certain dates

Published: Wed 10 Jul 2024, 6:00 AM Last updated: Wed 10 Jul 2024, 8:34 AM

Did you know that the day you choose to travel could make or break your vacation budget? In fact, an average of Dh279.15 can be saved per ticket if you fly on a Wednesday instead of a Sunday, experts revealed.

“The best time to find lower prices for airfares, accommodations, and tourist activities during summer is from late July to August because during this period, airlines and hotels — particularly in the GCC — often lower prices and offer promotions due to reduced demand caused by extreme weather conditions,” Rikant Pittie, co-founder of EaseMyTrip, told Khaleej Times.

He added that the cheapest week to fly out is the last week of July, when airfares are about 8 per cent cheaper than the average cost during summer.

Pittie noted that the beginning of the week is cheaper than the weekend. He explained: “Generally, the starting days of the week, especially Tuesdays, tend to have lower airfares compared to other days of the week.”

Rikant Pittie

“So, if you start searching for flights on Tuesday — around midnight — there are chances that you will be able to save approximately 6 per cent on airfare,” he added.

Travellers not taking advantage

A poll that ran in April by SkyScanner revealed that 56 per cent of UAE travellers are aware that there are cheaper weeks and days of summer to travel, but only 3 per cent are taking advantage of this.

“The findings also revealed that 53 per cent of EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa) travellers are choosing Europe as their summer holiday destination in 2024, up 4 per cent from last year. This shift is largely driven by a 4 per cent decline in North America, likely due to the strong US dollar, prompting travellers to seek more affordable and low-cost options closer to home,” noted Skyscanner travel expert Ayoub El Mamoun.

Ayoub El Mamoun

Be flexible with travel times

El Mamoun also advised to be flexible with travel times. He said: “For those who want to travel on the popular weeks (start of July for example) when prices are high, then we’d recommend thinking about being flexible with your departure times or exploring more underrated destinations, in order to get a good deal.”

“Finding a cheap flight is less about the day you book, and more about how popular your flight is since flights are priced based on supply and demand,” he added.

According to El Mamoun, the most expensive times to book tend to be related to the route and when travellers are booking. “An international trip is typically booked well in advance, so 13 to 14 weeks out is quite expensive. From our data, we can see the sweet spot is between 6 to 12 weeks out, with 7 weeks being the cheapest on average,” he added.

El Mamoun also noted that it’s common for airlines to have ‘fare classes’ and once one fare fills up, they open the next one for purchase. “So, if you get in early, you could secure a ticket at that initial price,” he continued.