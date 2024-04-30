UAE summer: Temperatures to top 40°C as new season begins

Published: Tue 30 Apr 2024, 6:00 AM Last updated: Tue 30 Apr 2024, 7:25 AM

Even as the UAE braces for more heavy rains in the coming days after the historic rainfall event on April 16, the Arab world has entered a new season that is known as Kanat Al Thuraya. The season marks a significant shift in weather patterns with temperatures breaching the 40°C-mark.

True to the nature of the season, the UAE recorded a high of nearly 40°C on the first day of Kanat Al Thuraya. Expected to last till June 7, it signals the UAE’s transition from spring to peak summer heat.

During this period, the air is typically dry with a decrease in humidity levels.

According to Ibrahim Al Jarwan, Chairman of the Emirates Astronomical Association, the season is “crucial” for the Arabian Peninsula as it marks the dominance of the summer climate system.

The season starts when the Al Thuraya star cluster disappears. The season ends and peak summer begins when it reappears in the dawn sky in the first week of June.

In the UAE, summer officially starts in June after the summer solstice when the sun’s rays are directly over the Tropic of Cancer and the country experiences the longest day of the year. After about two months, the Suhail star rises, signaling the end of peak summer heat.

The UAE witnessed its highest rainfall on record on April 16 when it was pounded by a year’s worth of rains in a single day. More heavy rains have been forecast for this week, with the National Centre of Meteorology warning about “unstable weather conditions” on May 2.

