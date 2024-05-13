UAE summer: Residents warned of dangerous currents at beach as temperatures soar

This is a time when female Nile Crocodiles lay their eggs in specially designated nesting areas within the park
With summer's arrival in the UAE after the appearance of 'Al Shurtan' constellation on May 12, temperatures in the country have begun soaring above 40°C. Besides the heat, beachgoers must remain conscious of dangerous currents known as 'Al Sayura', or the drawing current.
Ibrahim Al Jarwan, president of the Emirates Astronomical Society, explained that the rising temperatures, exceeding 40°C, and a drop in humidity below 30 per cent during the day coincide with the appearance of Al Shurtan which consists of two stars.
Earlier, The Emirates Astronomical Association announced the sighting of the constellation, stating that it had been seen at dawn on Sunday, May 12, from the eastern side of the country.
Al Jarwan cautioned beachgoers about the formation of dangerous currents known as 'Al Sayura', which pull people into the sea. Furthermore, he highlighted the intensification of dry and dusty northwesterly winds, referred to as 'Barah' until mid-July, followed by the strengthening of 'Sumoom' which is hot and dry winds.
While the Arabian Gulf calms down, the Arabian Sea and the northern Indian Ocean experience turbulence, initiating the tropical activity season.
According to Al Jarwan, this season marks the first ripening of dates, figs, and mango alongside the drying of most pastures. Additionally, the start of the fishing season in the Arabian Gulf, where various species thrive, including barracuda, groupers, and sharks, with excess fish being preserved by salting.
