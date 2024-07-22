UAE summer: Free medical checkups for over 3,000 outdoor workers in Sharjah

Radiofrequency ablation was used to treat eight patients experiencing health issues related to fibroids, including painful periods
Amid soaring temperatures across the country, authorities in Sharjah offered free medical checkups for more than 3,300 construction workers along with other heat protective measures.
As part of the heat exhaustion prevention campaign in Sharjah, running under the theme, 'your safety is our goal', until August 15, the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) and the Sharjah Supreme Council for Family Affairs, along with partners from the government, local, and private sectors are targeting 6,000 workers across different regions in the city.
The current campaign offered examinations, awareness lectures, symbolic gifts, and a first-aid training course to workers. It covered areas like Al Hamriyah city, Al Dhaid, Kalba University, Al Hamriyah Cultural and Sports Club and Al Dhaid Cultural and Sports Club.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
The initiative aims at enhancing the quality of life for workers and residents in the city and protecting them during the summer.
Mohamed Abdul Allah Al Zarooni, Director of the Ministry's Representative Office in Sharjah, clarified that the programme provides preventive guidance, distributes necessary supplies and offers free medical examinations and health consultations for early detection and appropriate treatment of heat-related symptoms.
Eman Rashid Saif, Director of the Health Promotion Department at the Sharjah Supreme Council for Family Affairs, noted that this initiative reflects the commitment of all partners to improving quality of life and promoting public health within the community.
ALSO READ:
Radiofrequency ablation was used to treat eight patients experiencing health issues related to fibroids, including painful periods
These essentials also include a bag dedicated to traditional Emirati dishes and even local incense
In the Emirates, a retirement visa was introduced in 2021, allowing expats to stay in the country after retiring
The Slovenian became only the eighth rider to achieve the feat
Dubai Police has asked motorists to be extra cautious
The leader praised the diversity of the nation and efforts of its people towards the development of the Emirates
The project will be rolled out in three phases to integrate biometric authentication systems across all security and operations touchpoints
In a social media post, the authority mentioned that the services is being transferred to Al Salama ADNOC in Zayed City