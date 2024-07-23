UAE summer break: Abu Dhabi Police call on parents to protect children from cybercrime

A Pakistani news channel had reported that the singer was arrested over a defamation case
With schools closed for the summer, children may be spending more time on online devices. The Abu Dhabi Police called on parents to protect children from cybercrime. The department stressed that parents must double the supervision of children during summer holidays.
Within the 'Safe Summer' campaign, the General Command of the Abu Dhabi Police emphasised the importance of guiding children about the safe use of electronic devices and choosing age-appropriate games.
With online bullying and abuse an increasing concern, police highlighted that parents must spend quality time with children to reduce their screen time. Parents can engage in activities and hobbies with children, police said.
The purchase of online games on fake and unreliable sites may result in access to bank accounts, money theft, and even monthly deduction of amounts from the card used, police warned.
Police asked the public to aid in preventing crimes by contacting the department through the toll-free number 8002626 (AMAN2626), text messages (2828), email – aman@adpolice.gov.ae, or through the Abu Dhabi Police General Command smart app. Aman is a security channel that works with the public to ensure community safety.
