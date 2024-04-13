UAE

UAE strongly condemns stabbing attack in Australia

The country expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the government and people of Australia, and to the families of the victims

By WAM

A family leaves the Westfield Bondi Junction shopping mall after a stabbing incident in Sydney on Saturday. Photo: AFP
Published: Sat 13 Apr 2024, 10:45 PM

The UAE has strongly condemned the stabbing attack in Sydney, Australia, which resulted in a number of deaths and injuries to innocent people.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) affirmed that the UAE expresses its strong condemnation of these criminal acts and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at undermining security and stability in contravention of international law.


Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the government and people of Australia, and to the families of the victims of this heinous crime, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.


