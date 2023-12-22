UAE strongly condemns shooting at Prague University

Mourners hug outside the headquarters of Charles University after a mass shooting in Prague on Friday. Photo: AP

Published: Fri 22 Dec 2023, 5:35 PM

The UAE has strongly condemned the shooting at Charles University in the Czech capital, Prague, which resulted in dozens of deaths and injuries.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) affirmed that the UAE expresses its strong condemnation of such criminal acts, and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence that aim to undermine security and stability in contravention of human values and principles.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The Ministry expressed its sincere ‏condolences and sympathy to the government and people of the Czech Republic, ‏and to the families of the victims of this heinous crime, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.

ALSO READ: