UAE strongly condemns Israeli attack on Qatari organisation in Gaza

The UAE has strongly condemned the Israeli attack targeting the Qatari Committee for the Reconstruction of Gaza headquarters.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) affirmed the UAE’s categorical rejection of the targeting of this committee, and all organisations and civilian facilities in the Gaza Strip. The ministry stresses that the immediate priority is to preserve the lives of civilians and ensure the immediate, safe, sustainable, and unhindered delivery of humanitarian, relief and medical aid.
The ministry reaffirmed the need for an immediate ceasefire to prevent further loss of life, reiterating the importance of protecting civilians and civilian institutions, according to international law including international treaties, and the need to ensure that they are not targeted during conflict.
The UAE called on the international community to intensify efforts to avoid further fuelling the situation in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, and to advance all efforts to achieve a comprehensive and just peace, while preventing the region from being drawn into new levels of violence, tension and instability.
