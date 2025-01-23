UAE strongly condemns Israeli attack on Jenin in occupied West Bank amid ceasefire

An Israeli border police member looks on from a vehicle during an Israeli raid, in Jenin camp in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, January 23, 2025. Photo: Reuters file

The UAE strongly condemned the attack by Israeli occupation forces on the city of Jenin in the occupied West Bank on Thursday.

Denouncing the deadly attack, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs called on the international community to fulfil their responsibilities to end Israel's continuous violations, emphasising the necessity of concerted international endeavours to halt the escalation and prevent further loss of life.

The authority stressed the importance of providing full protection to civilians according to international law and treaties.

Furthermore, the ministry called on the international community to intensify efforts to achieve an immediate ceasefire, prevent further loss of lives, avoid further fuelling of the situation in the occupied Palestinian territory and the region.

In its statement, the authority also urged the community to advance all efforts to achieve peace in a comprehensive and just manner.

The ministry stressed the need to support all regional and international efforts to advance the peace process in the Middle East, as well as end illegal practices that undermine the two-state solution.