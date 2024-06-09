E-Paper

UAE strongly condemns continuous Israeli violations

Foreign Ministry stressed immediate priority to preserve Palestinian lives, unhindered delivery of humanitarian and relief aid to the Gaza Strip

By WAM

Palestinians queue for meal rations at a communal food distribution point in al-Bureij refugee camp in the besieged Gaza Strip. Photo: AFP
Published: Sun 9 Jun 2024, 3:00 PM

The United Arab Emirates has condemned in the strongest terms and denounced the ongoing Israeli violations which has resulted in hundreds of deaths and injuries of innocent civilians.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) stressed the UAE's categorical rejection of the targeting of civilians and civilian facilities.


The Ministry stressed that the immediate priority is to preserve the lives of civilians, and ensure the immediate, safe, sustainable, and unhindered delivery of humanitarian, and relief aid to the Palestinians in the Strip.

The Ministry reaffirmed the need for an immediate ceasefire to prevent further loss of life, reiterating the importance of protecting civilians and civilian institutions, according to international law including international treaties, and the need to ensure that they are not targeted during conflict.


ALSO READ:


